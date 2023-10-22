SEREMBAN, Oct 22 — DAP has never been anti-monarchy and instead upholds the constitutional monarchy system and respects the royal institution as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, its secretary-general Anthony Loke said today.

He said the party has often been labelled anti-monarchy due to DAP’s policy of not accepting titles bestowed by the royal institution, but DAP has never rejected such honours when its leaders retiring from politics are conferred such titles.

“We’ve always been badmouthed over this matter, our policy of not accepting titles, it’s not accurate at all, we have never been against royalty, but our policy of not accepting titles have been misinterpreted as anti-monarchy, let me clarify the matter, it is not true,” he told reporters after officiating the 22nd Negeri Sembilan DAP convention here today, which was attended by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and other unity government party representatives.

Advertisement

Loke urged all political parties in the country to not practise extremist politics by playing up religious and racial sentiments that could cause division in the multicultural society in the country.

He said that DAP is not against any race or religion in the country but is concerned whenever such sentiments are used by unscrupulous parties as it can affect the country’s harmony.

“It is very dangerous, like in Parliament, we are labelled infidel, that’s uncalled for, I am confident my friends who are Muslim leaders don’t agree (with such things). Malaysia must remain peaceful and harmonious,” Loke said.

Advertisement

In other developments, he said the party’s cooperation in the unity government was based on the principles of both Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) and described it as a good relationship that ensured the country’s administration went smoothly and with harmony.

He added that MCA’s statement about MCA and DAP not needing to have comprehensive cooperation was the view of MCA leaders, but DAP would focus on ensuring that the understanding fostered in the unity government was strengthened for the betterment of Malaysians.

“We don’t look at individuals in the party, PH and BN have good relations. The statement was their opinions, MCA feeling it’s hard to cooperate, that’s their view, it doesn’t affect the government of the day,” he said.

MCA’s deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon was reported to have said that it was not the right time for comprehensive cooperation between MCA and DAP and there is no need for it however, both parties could still maintain a certain level of cooperation on specific issues. — Bernama