SHAH ALAM, Oct 21 — Fresh from the first day of PAS' 69th Muktamar, or annual congress yesterday, party leaders returned during the evening for a rally attended by hundreds of supporters rather than the usual delegates.

Even the rain could not dampen their spirits to attend the speeches held at outdoor tents on the sidelines of the IDCC Convention Centre here — most of them men with the white skullcap of “kopiah” on their heads.

With the party's muktamar this year choosing to display solidarity with Palestine, many of the hundreds of supporters present chose to wear attire in support of their fellow Muslims if not the party's green.

However, the focus of the speeches this time was not on those under Israeli oppression, but instead nearer — the four state governments currently held by Perikatan Nasional, and ultimately, by PAS: Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli started the running theme of the night — of how PAS has successfully administered their states — by saying that his state did not even face any problem when it comes to rice supply, as it is working to be less dependent on the federal government.

“God willing, on the other hand, we hoped with the development of SG4, as advised by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, we could develop these four states as the economic power feared by the PMX administration,” he said, referring to the four state governments, and former prime minister Dr Mahathir who is now advising them.

PMX refers to the 10th prime minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud from Kelantan, which has been governed by the Islamist party for more than three decades, highlighted a programme to provide locals with affordable homes.

The programme, he said would offer interest-free loans and thousands of three-room units.

“We lent RM300,000, they paid back with RM300,000. Thank God, the Kelantan government doesn’t face bankruptcy for aiding our people,” said the newly-appointed Nassuruddin.

His counterpart from neighbouring Terengganu, Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, summed up the responsibility of administering a state government: that just talking is not enough.

“The role in governing the state and nation is to speak and execute on what was spoken,” he said.

People attend a rally in conjunction with the PAS Muktamar in Shah Alam October 20, 2023. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Earlier yesterday, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang and secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, had attempted to paint the picture of Anwar as “not walking the talk" in Putrajaya.

The final, most anticipated — and some may say most controversial — of the four, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor lived up to his reputation as supporters crept closer to hear him, their attention rapt to his words.

He started by paying remembrance to the three PAS female members from his state who were recently involved in a fatal accident on their way back home to Sungai Petani yesterday from the women's wing's muktamar.

Sanusi directed his barbs at his recent arch-rival from Pakatan Harapan, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who is also the chairman of the Kedah State Development Action Council. He claimed Saifuddin has yet to organise a meeting after 11 months of chairing the council.

He also slammed DAP's RSN Rayer, urging the Jelutong MP to provide evidence of him throwing foul words at Anwar rather than just talking behind his back.

“Let him listen. I want to hear and I want to know. You called me out saying I cussed the prime minister. What foul words did I say? Bring me the details of what I have said,” he said.

When Malay Mail spoke to those who attended, many said they were grateful for the opportunity to listen to the four men as they would not be able to grasp the stories from grassroots there otherwise.

Roslan Yusof, 58, said that the programme held last night provided him with first-hand input and a clearer picture of the information from the leaders themselves.

“When we read the newspaper or on television, it will be the second opinion because sometimes the reporter would write in their context.

“Hence, when the people listen to the leaders themselves, they will get first-hand input. It’s relevant for people to come and listen about the issues as it will keep changing,” he said.

Meanwhile, an attendee from Kelantan, Suriati Mohd Nasir, 35, said the information shared by the four might not be posted on mainstream media.

Men wearing the 'kopiah' attend a rally in conjunction with the PAS Muktamar in Shah Alam October 20, 2023. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

“Another thing is this programme was not only aimed to the PAS’ voters, but to be relay to the other people as well.

“Now it can be organised in Selangor, in which with the current state government it can be an eye opener for them to see what PAS tries to bring forward,” she said.

Student Nurul Ulfa Abdullah, 18, said that as a Kelantanese, she agreed with what was said by Mohd Nassuruddin despite public perception of Kelantan as a poor state.

“People said that Kelantan is poor, but it’s not that at all. We just want to have a comfortable life, not too rich but also not poor,” she said.

PAS' muktamar will continue until tomorrow.