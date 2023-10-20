KOTA KINABALU, Oct 20 — Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun announced that police have busted seven gangs specialising in house break-ins, responsible for losses of RM1.2 million in cash and valuables in the state.

He said the police initiated Op Black Shadow in July following 84 reported break-ins, including in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Ranau, and Sandakan as well as a rise in the number of such cases in the state and that 64 individuals — 51 locals and 13 foreigners, aged 22 to 45 — were detained to assist in investigations.

“The gangs would target luxury homes while homeowners were away and steal cash and valuables from safes. They were not aggressive and only targeted empty houses.

“During interrogation, suspects admitted to being involved in 84 house break-ins. We believe there are still some gang members at large and we will track down every last one of them,” he said during a press conference at the Sabah police contingent headquarters here today.

The cases are being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and some of the detained gang members have prior drug-related criminal records, he said, adding that 1,028 house break-ins were reported to date this year compared to 993 for the same period last year.

“The public is advised to be careful when leaving their homes vacant. Inform neighbours and the nearest police station if you are going to be away for a long time. The police will patrol those areas,” he said.

On a separate note, Jauteh said two investigations have been opened under Section 298A of the Penal Code in Sabah, involving cases of religious sensitivities that could disrupt harmony, but no arrests have been made yet.

“There are irresponsible parties spreading viral messages involving religious sensitivities. Such acts should not be done in our peaceful and harmonious lives. We hope such matters do not recur and for all of us to safeguard our harmony,” he said. — Bernama