KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — The date for prices of chicken and egg to be floated in the market is expected to be announced during a press conference on October 30, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The minister said discussions and meetings were being held with the stakeholders and industry players who are involved in production, with the team headed by the ministry’s chief secretary, to ensure prices remain at a reasonable rate after the announcement.

“The move to (float) the prices for the long term or short term will depend on the situation but if possible let the market decide the price....we however, cannot guarentee the duration due to the global situation and drastic climate change,” he said.

The minister was speaking to reporters at the pre-launch of the 2023 National-Level Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen Day Celebration today.

He added that the media conference (to announce the date) would comprise the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Economy and Department of Statistics Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the Malaysia madani Budget 2024 last week, announced that the temporary price controls for eggs and chicken would be lifted as current trends indicated the supply of both was now stable.

Anwar who is also the finance minister said the move would enable the local market to function freely in ensuring sufficient supply of both the products. — Bernama

