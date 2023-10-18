KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Malaysia’s commiseration is only for Palestine, its ambassador to the United States Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz has reportedly said amid pressure by Washington.

The former minister asserted that any sane government would never ever sympathise with the oppressive Israeli authorities, after the United States Department of State informed him of its displeasure with Malaysia's stance.

“The major powers have never expressed sympathy for the plight of Palestinian children and the elderly who have suffered for decades due to Israel's inhumane actions.

“How is it possible that Malaysia will give sympathy to those who act inhumanely like the Israeli regime?” he was quoted saying by Astro Awani.

He also echoed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's call for Israel to cease its assault on Gaza and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor in Rafah, Egypt.

“Israel doesn't need to play the victim in this matter because their actions so far have been far more violent and inhumane,” he told the news organisation.

Nazri also said that the US State Department should not question Malaysia’s support for Hamas as they were legitimately voted in by Palestinians in their election.

“Malaysia respects the support of the Palestinians in Gaza who have chosen Hamas as their administrator. There is no reason for Malaysia not to be with the Palestinians in their efforts to claim the rights that have been usurped by Israel.

“Malaysia will also not succumb to any pressure from any party for the support given to Hamas and Palestine,” he reportedly said.

Nazri also accused the US State Department of sidelining Malaysia after Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir was allegedly snubbed when tried to get in touch with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

“They gave very weak excuses. It was as if they wanted to belittle Malaysia by only allowing Zambry to contact Blinken's deputy,” he said, referring to Victoria Nuland.

Yesterday, Anwar said he had extended Malaysia's “unwavering” support for the Palestinians in a phone call to Hamas' head of political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.