MELAKA, Oct 17 — What is believed to be a human skull and a bone were found at a beach near Kota Laksamana here last Sunday, according to the police.

Melaka Tengah District Police chief ACP Christopher Patit said members of the public came across the skull and bone at about 6.30pm.

“A police team sent to the area found the skull in some undergrowth. The team also found the bone and a pair of jeans half buried in the sand,” he said in a statement today.

The skull and bone had been sent to the Melaka Hospital Forensic Unit, he said. — Bernama

