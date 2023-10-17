KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — PAS has reportedly said it would not prevent delegates from debating contentious topics during its “muktamar” or annual congress this weekend, including a recent offer to join the federal government coalition.

Utusan Malaysia reported PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man saying that the Islamist party has never prevented debates on any topics or issues, claiming it practices openness as long as the topic does contradict Islamic teachings.

“Based on the recent general and state election results, it is clear that the people are with PN. PAS being a component party will continue to keep our promises and commitments to the voters,” he reportedly said, referring to Perikatan Nasional.

“I see the delegates are quite excited this time round following our achievements in the 15th general election and the recent state elections. With that, I don’t expect the unity government offer to be a major topic that will be debated as our party members understand that PAS is a part of the PN coalition.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was quoted by Time magazine saying that his administration is still willing to offer a place for PAS, but must draw a line when it comes to religious zealotry.

This comes as he pointed to the rise of conservative rhetoric among Malaysians that stemmed from the current political environment and PAS' increasingly hardline stance.

However, he reportedly said has yet to receive a clear rejection or positive response from PAS so far.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim said the Palestinian issue would instead be one of the hotter topics among the delegates amid the disproportionate blowback from Israel towards Gaza following a surprise attack by Islamist militant group Hamas.

He said delegates would also focus on issues such as strengthening political consensus, unifying the Muslim community, the rising cost of living, and strengthening the party.

“I expect main issues such as the cost of living and the economy to take centre stage, followed by party empowerment on leadership succession and the next generation of party leaders.

“Then there is the recent Palestinian issue,” he was quoted saying.

PAS' 69th Muktamar will take place in Shah Alam from October 20 to 22, following the ones by its Ulama, Youth and Women's wings on October 18 and 19.