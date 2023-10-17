KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 ― The Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that a Tesla electric vehicle was indeed involved in a fire incident last night. Several footage of the incident made their way online last night but the official acknowledgement only came this morning.

According to the official report, the department received a call regarding the fire incident at around 8.32pm. Seven firefighters from the Puchong Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene and found that 70 per cent of the Tesla Model Y had been engulfed by the flame.

The firefighters managed to put out the fire completely although the official report did not mention how long it took them to do this. In a statement, the Assistant Director for the Operation Division of Bomba Selangor, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar noted that the owner of the Tesla parked the car at the location in order to get some food before the EV suddenly caught on fire.

Ahamad Mukhlis also said that the case has since been handed over to the forensic department for further action. Hence, it is still too early to know whether the high-voltage battery on the Tesla was the cause of the fire or otherwise.

Even from last night’s footage, it is still hard to pinpoint the real cause of the fire. Given that the firefighters didn’t face many difficulties in putting out the fire, it seemed rather likely that the high-voltage battery was not the culprit.

However, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. We will keep you posted once we receive more information from Bomba Malaysia regarding the Tesla fire incident which might be one of the first EV fires to be caught on camera in Malaysia. ― SoyaCincau