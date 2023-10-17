KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 ― A Tesla Model Y has been involved in a fire incident in Puchong, according to several videos circulating on social media and instant messaging services. While there have already been several accidents involving electric vehicles in Malaysia over the years, this is likely one of the very first EV fire incidents that have been caught on cameras locally.

According to the description of this particular video that was posted at the Puchong News Group on Facebook, the incident apparently took place at Skypod Residence in Bandar Puchong Jaya at around 8.00pm last night. The fire seemed to have started on the left front part of the Tesla, as depicted in the second video before it spread and engulfed the whole front trunk area as shown in the third video.

From the videos we have seen so far, it seems that there was no fire coming directly from the underside of the Tesla which is the location of its high-voltage battery. Hence, it is unclear whether it has anything to do with the fire.

Meanwhile, local automotive site CariCarz said that the Fire and Rescue Department managed to stop the fire within 10 minutes. We currently don’t know what happened to the car after that but Tesla does recommend emergency responders to monitor the ambient temperature of Model Y’s high voltage battery for at least 24 hours after a fire incident due to the risk of re-ignition.

However, so far this incident has not yet been officially confirmed or highlighted by any of the department’s social media accounts. We have reached out to the Fire and Rescue Department for further information, so stay tuned. ― SoyaCincau