PUTRAJAYA, Oct 16 — The Ministry of Education (KPM) has decided to withdraw from the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 (Frankfurter Buchmesse) scheduled in Frankfurt, Germany this month.

KPM in a statement today said the decision was because the organiser had openly expressed support for Israel.

The Ministry in the statement said the decision was in line with the government’s decision to always show solidarity and support towards Palestine.

“KPM will not compromise with the aggression by Israel in Palestine. It is clearly a violation of international laws and human rights,” said KPM in the statement.

The call comes in the wake of a war that erupted on October 7 between Israel and Hamas, the governing authority in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory of Gaza. — Bernama

