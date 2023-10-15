KOTA TINGGI, Oct 15 — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing since Friday (October 13).

Kota Tinggi Police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the girl, Nurul Ain Sarafika A Latiff was last known as staying at No 1179, Blok 11, Felda Bukit Waha here.

“Nurul Ain Sarafika is 130 centimetres tall, weighs 35 kilogrammes, is fair-skinned and has shoulder-length hair as well as a birthmark on her abdomen,” he wrote in a post on the official Kota Tinggi Police Facebook page today.

Advertisement

He said those with information can contact criminal investigating officer Insp Nur Ramizah Azemi at 013-5028750 or go to the nearest police station. — Bernama

Advertisement