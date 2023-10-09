PUTRAJAYA, Oct 9 — A total of 43 Malaysian citizens who fell victim to a human trafficking syndicate known as the Macau scam have been rescued by the Peruvian police on October 7.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra), the Malaysian Embassy in Lima said the Peruvian police conducted a raid on a house in La Molina, Lima, where all the Malaysian victims were identified and rescued.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Lima has conducted consular visits to all the victims and found them to be in good condition.

“All victims have also undergone an investigation process and will be repatriated to Malaysia in the near future,” according to the statement.

The Embassy in Lima will continue to closely liaise with local authorities regarding this case and provide appropriate consular assistance to all the victims, added the statement.

Malaysian citizens in need of any consular assistance can contact the Embassy via the Malaysian Embassy’s address in Lima, Av. General Juan Antonio Pezet 1750, San Isidro, Lima, Peru, or through the phone numbers (+51-1-422-0297, +51-1-441-1939, or +51-1-441-0795) and email; [email protected]. — Bernama