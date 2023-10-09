KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Ahmad Dusuki Abd Rani has today accused the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) of being a “liberal agent” intimidated by so-called secularists, after the latter insisted on revoking his accreditation to preach in the state.

The popular but controversial preacher wrote on his Facebook page that the council had not disclosed the real reason behind the revocation, claiming that it had previously informed him that the decision was made due to his active status in a political party.

“If the Islamic religious council itself engages in deception, how can we expect the safety of our community? The Islamic religious council should not be a source of division among the people or act as an agent for liberal movements.

“I don’t hold any political position, yet I’m accused of being a political activist?” he asked.

Ahmad Dusuki is a member of the Islamist party PAS, and was previously a committee member of Selangor chapter’s Ulama wing in addition to contesting the Kota Anggerik state seat for the party.

He is currently mostly known as the president of the Islamic group called Geng Ustaz, which is a vocal and public supporter of PAS.

Ahmad Dusuki then said that if the decision was made because he is a PAS member, then Mais should revoke the licenses of all preachers associated with political parties, whether from the government or opposition.

“So, is it a sin and a crime in Malaysia to become a member of a legitimate political party according to the constitution? If so, then revoke the licenses of all preachers associated with government and opposition political parties, including those associated with Mais.

“Do you dare to do so? Or are you afraid of secular and liberal movements only?” he wrote.

Last week, Mais said Ahmad Dusuki is not allowed to conduct religious classes in Selangor even after the High Court cancelled the state Islamic authority’s revocation of his teaching certification.

Mais chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof said it respects the court’s decision, which was based on procedural non-compliance during the accreditation withdrawal process.

He added that the council stands firm in revoking the freelance preacher’s Islamic teaching accreditation, which was done at the behest of the Selangor Sultan who is also the head of Islam in the state.