KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Malaysia needs to focus on providing a workforce ecosystem with skills-based, especially in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education in preparation for a digital technology-based career.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that based on the World Economic Forum (WEF) report, eight out of 10 new jobs require digital technology skills and that digital technology-based careers have also increased almost threefold.

“This preparation is very important to increase the capabilities and skills for a career, in addition to instilling an interest in STEM while still in school.

“Thus, the #Mydigitalmaker initiative through the #Mydigitalmaker Carnival is one of the main components that has played a very important role in ensuring the availability of skilled workforce in the country,” he said in his speech at the closing of the #Mydigitalmaker 2023 Carnival here today.

The text of his speech was read out by the ministry’s Deputy Secretary-General (Telecommunications Infrastructure and Digital Economy) Ma. Sivanesan Marimuthu.

Citing “he Economic Impact of Generative AI: The Future of Work in Malaysia report, Fahmi said, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology or generative artificial intelligence has the potential to unlock the productive capacity of the Malaysian economy worth up to USD113.4 billion and is capable of creating high-income jobs for the country.

“Currently, businesses based on digital technology contribute more than half to the global economy and in the next decade, the digital economy will create 70 per cent of all new value,” he said.

He said #Mydigitalmaker is an initiative by the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) that has been carried out since 2016 and has benefited approximately 2.5 million school students.

“Through this initiative, students have the opportunity to approach various programmes based on digital technology such as coding, drone technology, artificial intelligence, game development and so on.

“Proactive steps such as the #Mydigitalmaker Movement initiative serve as the main enabler of the Madani Economy which in turn acts as a driver for the country to achieve the status of a developed country,” he said. — Bernama