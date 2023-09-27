ALOR SETAR, Sept 27 — PAS elections director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has rejected nominations to contest the PAS vice-president post at the party’s 69th Muktamar next month.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Kedah menteri besar, said he was not yet ready for the vice-presidency and would rather be a PAS Central Committee member.

“I know my level and quality; different qualifications are needed for different roles. That is why I’m the menteri besar but the state PAS commissioner post is held by another person,” he told a press conference after chairing the state exco meeting here today.

Muhammad Sanusi said this when asked to comment on nominations for him to contest the vice-president post.

On another matter, he said PAS respected the Election Court’s decision to annul the victory of Perikatan Nasional candidate Che Alias Hamid in the Kemaman parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

He said the PAS leadership was discussing with its lawyers whether to make an appeal or to just go for a by-election.

The court recently made the ruling following a petition filed by Terengganu Umno on January 3 alleging that PAS had bribed voters by distributing cash aid given by the state government several days before GE15 was held. — Bernama