KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Police arrested four foreign men to assist investigations in connection with the murder of a fruit seller in front of a house in Taman OUG, here, yesterday.

Brickfields District Police Chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Syukor said all the suspects, aged between 29 and 53 were arrested at 2.30am today in the area near where the crime took place.

He said police received information about the incident at 7.40pm from a witness, a tenant of the house located near the scene of the incident.

A police team found the victim, an 80-year-old male, with several stab wounds on his body and face.

“The motive for the murder is still under investigation by the police,” he said in a statement today.

Amihizam said all the suspects were remanded for seven days until next Tuesday to assist in the murder investigation.

He added that police are still hunting for another suspect who is believed to have been involved in the murder.

He advised the public not to speculate regarding the case and urged them to channel information to the Brickfields Police Hotline at 03-2297 9222, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-21115 9999 or the nearest police station. — Bernama