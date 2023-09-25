PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin@Mohd Zainuddin made history by becoming the first woman director-general of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

Her appointment takes effect today (Sept 25), announced the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali in a statement today.

He said Anis Rizana, 54, formerly the Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary-General of Treasury (Investment), has extensive experience in various fields including investment, import-export, research and policy development, economics, management and finance.

She was appointed to replace Datuk Zazuli Johan who retired.

“This appointment is the first for a female civil servant to assume the position of Director General of Customs, Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM).

“I believe that with her experience and credibility, Anis Rizana is able to lead an agency that is very important in collecting revenue for the government,” said Mohd Zuki.

Anis Rizana has been with the Malaysian civil service for 29 years, with the first position as Assistant Secretary, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, in 1994.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Western Michigan University, USA, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Universiti Putra Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki expressed the government’s appreciation and gratitude to Zazuli for his service and dedication to public service, especially during his tenure as Director General of JKDM. — Bernama