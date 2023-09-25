BEIJING, Sept 25 — Malaysia is ready to work closely with China to promote greater people-to-people exchanges as both countries mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties next year, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

He said Malaysia highly values its relations with China, and both countries have built strong and substantial relations over the past five decades.

“We wish to see the relations between Malaysia and China strengthened and consolidated further as both countries mark the 10th anniversary of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership this year,” he said.

Johari said this during a bilateral meeting with the chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning, at the Great Hall of the People here today.

In addition to Wang, Johari held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, the chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, Zhao Leji.

His meeting with both leaders was the highlight of his official visit to the republic, which began on September 23 at Zhao’s invitation following their bilateral meeting on May 18 at the Malaysian Parliament.

Johari said that the official visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to China on September 17 has created a new impetus for more high-level visits between both countries.

The Speaker said the exchanges between the Malaysian Parliament and the National People’s Congress are an important element in promoting greater understanding between the two legislative bodies.

“We are glad about the outcome of Zhao’s official visit to Malaysia in May 2023, and the meeting between us has provided new impetus to enhance the exchange of parliamentarians between our two countries.

“As both the Parliaments of Malaysia and China have established their respective Friendship Group to further strengthen our bilateral relations at the parliamentarian level, it is our sincere hope that more exchanges between our parliamentarians will be facilitated,” Johari said.

The meetings were also attended by Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yeng; Nation Building, Education, and Human Resources Development Special Select Committee member M. Kulasegaran; Finance and Economy Special Select Committee member Datuk Awang Hashim; and All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia-Sustainable Development Goals member Chiew Choon Man.

After the meetings, Johari, accompanied by his wife Puan Sri Noraini Mohd, and the delegation attended the welcoming banquet hosted by Zhao at the great hall. — Bernama