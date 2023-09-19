KOTA KINABALU, Sept 19 — The state government today launched the Sabah Energy Roadmap and Masterplan 2040 (SE-RAMP 2040) to address the state’s power industry and, thus, ensure long-term resilience that is sustainable for the industry by 2040.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the plan underlines the state’s strategic roadmap and initiatives to move forward, with the state government expecting to take over the regulatory authority on power supply and renewable energy from the Federal Government in January next year.

He said the Sabah government is committed to ensuring SE-RAMP 2040 is implemented systematically and effectively and under the plan, the Sabah Energy Council, which he chairs, will be established to monitor, support and provide guidance for the implementation of the initiatives.

“Among the objectives of the SE-RAMP 2040 is to ensure a dependable power supply, with equal access and comprehensive coverage at an affordable price, in line with the government’s aspirations to continue making electricity accessible to the people while ensuring sustainability for the future of Sabah.

“It is also to complement the National Energy Policy launched last year and the National Energy Transition Roadmap 2050 (NETR) launched in August,” he said at the launch of the plan here today.

He said the SE-RAMP 2040, which was formulated by the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS), covers various strategies and initiatives to balance the three elements that make up the energy trilemma, namely energy security, energy affordability and environmental sustainability.

“The masterplan is the pride of the state government because we will be able to chart our path to drive the gas and electricity supply sector development and as we better understand our state’s energy needs,” he said.

Hajiji said the state government knows and is aware that the people in Sabah have been plagued by the power supply issue for a long time and, as such, the state government is committed to addressing their woes and working hard to resolve them.

“With the investor-friendly (Sabah Government’s development roadmap) Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ), basic infrastructure needs like water and electricity supply remain a priority. This plan will pave the way for us to increase electricity supply, and I want ECoS to carry out its mandate for the benefit of the people and the state,” he said.

Hajiji said the establishment of the ECoS, through the Energy Commission of Sabah Enactment 2023 and Gas Supply Enactment 2023 following the handing over of regulatory authority on gas supply and also the functions of the Energy Commission from the Federal Government in January this year, is historic for Sabah.

“This shows the high level of commitment and collaboration of both the state and Federal governments in implementing the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). This master plan is also one of the successes of the state government in obtaining our rights under MA63.

Hajiji said that by having total regulatory control of the energy sector in Sabah through the ECoS, the state government could decide on matters like enactment of laws, policymaking and electricity and renewable energy infrastructures in line with Sabah’s holistic development plan. — Bernama