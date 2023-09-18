KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Qatar Airways is set to resume daily flight services to Penang via Phuket, Thailand on October 29.

Qatar Airways vice president for sales in South East Asia and the South West Pacific, Jared Lee said these daily flights, operated on the Boeing 777 aircraft, will further strengthen Qatar Airways’ commitment to providing passengers with exceptional connectivity and world-class service.

“The decision to resume services to Penang reflects Qatar Airways’ dedication to expanding its global network and offering passengers more travel options to popular destinations.

“As a result, passengers can experience the charm of Penang, known for its rich cultural heritage, stunning beaches, and vibrant street food scene, while enjoying seamless connections through the award-winning Hamad International Airport in Doha,” he said in a statement today.

Jared Lee said the resumption also reflects its commitment to providing passengers with greater travel options and unrivalled connectivity, whether they are travelling for business or leisure.

“Passengers travelling on the Boeing 777 aircraft can expect superior in-flight experience with spacious seating in Business Class as well as Economy Class. The airline’s renowned hospitality, coupled with its commitment to safety and hygiene, ensures passengers can relax and enjoy their journey to the fullest,” he added.

Qatar Airways flight QR840 will depart from Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH) to Penang via Phuket International Airport (HKT) at 2.45am, with a scheduled time of arrival at 6.20pm.

For Penang to DOH routes, Qatar Airways flight QR841 will depart from Penang at 9pm, and arrive at DOH at 4am.

Additionally, the award-winning airline will also be increasing its flights to Kuala Lumpur from December 15, bringing the total to 28 weekly flights (four daily flights), where 14 weekly flights are operated by codeshare partner, Malaysia Airlines, to meet the growing inbound and outbound travel demand.

The flight schedule in Malaysian time, for DOH-Kuala Lumpur routes and vice versa is as below:

Doha – Kuala Lumpur (daily)

QR4991 DOH – KUL Departure at 1.30am, Arrival at 1.55pm (operated by Malaysia Airlines)

QR852 DOH – KUL Departure at 3.05am, Arrival at 3.35pm (from Dec 15 to March 11, 2024)

QR4993 DOH – KUL Departure at 8.10am, Arrival at 8.40pm (operated by Malaysia Airlines)

QR844 DOH – KUL Departure at 7.50pm, Arrival at 8.20am the next day

Kuala Lumpur – Doha (daily)

QR4992 KUL – DOH Departure at 2.25am, Arrival at 5.15am (operated by Malaysia Airlines)

QR845 KUL – DOH Departure at 9.50am, Arrival at 12:30pm

QR853 KUL – DOH Departure at 8pm, Arrival at 10.40pm (from Dec 15 to March 11, 2024)

QR4990 KUL – DOH Departure at 9.10pm, Arrival at 11.50pm (operated by Malaysia Airlines) — Bernama