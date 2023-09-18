KUCHING, Sept 18 — The Children’s Development Department has been established to replace the Children’s Division under the Welfare Department effective September 1.

Minister for Women Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, who announced this today, thanked the Public Services Department (JPA) and Ministry of Finance (MoF).

“I want to record a million thanks and appreciation to JPA and MoF that have approved the establishment of the Children’s Development Department, which replaces the Children’s Division under the Social Welfare Department, effective September 1, 2023,” she said in a statement today.

Nancy said her ministry regarded the establishment of the Children’s Development Department as the best solution to urgently address issues related to child neglect and abuse.

The move happened following an announcement by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling Budget 2023, themed ‘Developing Malaysia Madani’, on February 24 this year.

Nancy said the new department will be able to provide quality services to the community, particularly children based on five main cores of prevention, development, protection, rehabilitation, and integration into society.

“In addition, the Children’s Development Department has also been approved for the appointment as many as 169 contract staff from various service schemes and grades for the year 2023.

“This is to strengthen the structure at the headquarters level and further on at various regions,” she said.

The minister added that this would also ensure efficiency, effectiveness, and professionalism in service delivery, so that the well-being of children in this country will be well looked after. — Borneo Post Online