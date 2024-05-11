ALOR STAR, May 11 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has assured teams participating in the Malaysian League (M-League) that police prioritise their safety following recent attacks against three football players.

He said players should not worry about their safety throughout the league season, which started yesterday.

Saifuddin Nasution reminded all parties to refrain from speculating on the three incidents and leave it to the police to investigate.

“(Inspector-General of Police) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had already said there should not be any speculation as this could jeopardise police investigation.

“Police will be looking at all matters in their investigations. Arrests have also been made," he told reporters at an Aidilfitri Hi-Tea with the Persatuan Solidariti Nasional Kedah here today.

Saifuddin Nasution also reminded social media users not to upload any malicious content against any players.

“If postings inciting hatred against players are made repeatedly, certain groups might be driven into taking the law into their own hands. There should not be any actions sparking speculation,” he said.

The local football fraternity was stunned when three players fell victim to violent incidents in a space of six days.

On May 2, Terengganu FC player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid was injured in the head and legs during a robbery in Kuala Terengganu while Harimau Malaya and Selangor FC winger Faisal Halim was splashed with acid at a shopping mall in Damansara on May 5.

On May 7, Johor Darul Ta’zim's Safiq Rahim became the latest victim after the rear windscreen of his car was smashed by two men on a motorcycle in Johor Baru. — Bernama