KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — The power outage that occurred at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) last night (Tuesday) was due to a technical problem within the airport building itself.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) senior general manager (Asset Management) Idris Mohd Noor said there was no problem or disruption to the electricity supply system from the SESB-owned substation that supplies electricity to KKIA.

He said SESB received a report on a supply disruption that occurred at KKIA at 9.38pm yesterday and following an immediate inspection, found that the source of the electricity supply at KKIA’s Main Distribution Substation was normal.

“This has been confirmed with the KKIA Building Management and it was informed that the damage was caused by damage to the building’s internal wiring,” he said in a statement today.

The power outage at KKIA went viral on social media with various parties questioning the effectiveness of the airport’s electricity supply system to meet the demand of users, especially foreign tourists.

Putatan Umno division chief Jeffrey Nor Mohamed was among those who shared photos of the incident on his Facebook page and hoped that such an incident would not give a bad image to Sabah, which is the focus of the tourism sector in the region and even the world. — Bernama