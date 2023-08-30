PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — The communication tower in Kampung Parit Shafie, Johor that was damaged after being struck by lightning on Sunday (August 27) has been repaired and cellular coverage services are operating as usual, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Following the incident, almost 150 houses in three villages, namely Kampung Parit Shafie, Kampung Paya Lebar and Kampung Parit Salman, experienced coverage disruption.

The MCMC said it then contacted the service provider responsible for the villages, namely CelcomDiGi, to repair the tower.

“The MCMC will continue to monitor and ensure coverage at the communication tower is in an optimal condition for the benefit of the residents,” he said. — Bernama