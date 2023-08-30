JOHOR BARU, Aug 30 — The political alliance between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) should serve as an example of how differences are set aside for the sake of nation building, said DAP’s RSN Rayer.

He said the good cooperation between the two former political foes was in stark contrast to the attitude of Opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“Both PH and BN complied with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) decree to put aside our respective differences and work together for the sake of the country.

“PN’s rejection of the unity government shows that they do not care about the people’s welfare and the development of the country,” said Rayer when accompanying PH’s Pulai parliamentary candidate Suhaizan Kayat on his walkabout in Tampoi and Taman Perling here today.

Also present was Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong and the party’s state leaders.

Rayer, who is also the Jelutong MP, added that PN was envious of the political cooperation between PH and BN, which many critics initially thought was not possible.

He pointed out that both PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his deputy Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang acted arrogantly when the unity government was formed.

“They just cannot see that the PH and BN alliance is working in our favour. This also caused Muhyiddin to reject the unity government, while Abdul Hadi wanted to topple it.

Rayer added that he had no issues with the cooperation between PH and BN.

He said that he accepted the relationship due to his spirit and identity as a Malaysian who upholds the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree.

On Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed’s call for DAP to drop the party’s secular state and Malaysian Malaysia agenda from its constitution, Rayer said he believes that the Umno leader may have misinterpreted certain facts.

He added, however, that he intended to leave it to the DAP leadership to respond to Nur Jazlan’s statement.

“I believe that the matter will be explained by DAP’s leadership soon,” he said, adding that he will not be commenting any further on the matter.

Earlier, Nur Jazlan in a statement, called on DAP to amend its party constitution in order for the unity coalition to gain support from Malay voters.

The Umno supreme council member said the Malay nationalist party is expected to convince its grassroots of the alliance but is having difficulties doing so due to the perception of DAP’s purported “extreme” views on a secular state and Malaysian Malaysia.

“If DAP is really hoping for the support of Malays through its cooperation with Umno this time, then it should also be brave in making a major change to succeed in the 16th general election,” said Nur Jazlan, who is also the Pulai Umno division chief.