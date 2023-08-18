KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will ask the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to conduct an investigation into all Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft being used in Malaysia.

Its Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry did not want to make any rash decision about suspending the operation of the aircraft model.

“I will ask the CAAM to investigate and any decision will be made carefully after the probe by technical experts and authorities.

“So no hasty decisions have been made at this point, and of course, the CAAM will conduct a detailed investigation into the aircraft model currently being used in Malaysia,” he said.

He was met by reporters after witnessing the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between Yinson Holdings Bhd, RRJ Capital and Farosson today.

Yesterday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft crashed near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, killing 10 people including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun.

Eight victims were two flight crew and six passengers of the light aircraft, while the other two were a car driver and a motorcyclist who were on the highway at that time.

The ill-fated plane was on its way from Langkawi to Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48pm. — Bernama