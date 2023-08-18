KLANG, Aug 18 ― “When I die, bury me in my hometown,” Khairil Azwan Jamaluddin, 43, told his wife early this month after renewing their khairat kematian (funeral management fund).

Khairil Azwan was among the passengers listed in the manifest of the plane that crashed on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina Shah Alam today.

His wife, Nizatul Akmar Mohd Nasir, 43, said her late husband wanted to be laid to rest in Kampung Mempaga, Bentong, Pahang because he wanted to make sure that she and the children would return to his hometown to visit the relatives there.

“I will fulfil his wish and of course, the family wants the same,” she said when met outside the Forensics Department of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here.

Nizatul Akmar said she received a call from Khairul Azwan at 1.40pm to tell her that his 2pm flight was expected to arrive around 4pm and also for her to take care of herself.

“My husband was very excited with this flight...when he was with Datuk Seri Johari Harun he would normally fly the helicopter as he was his private pilot but today he was the passenger,” she said, adding that her husband would always prioritise the family, his parents and siblings.

Refusing to believe that her husband was involved in the crash, Nizatul Akmar said she tried to call the individuals who were on the same flight but failed to reach anybody.

She then called Johari’s wife who confirmed that the plane that their husbands were on had crashed.

“I came here from Seremban after Maghrib prayers to identify the remains,” she added.

Khairil Azwan left behind three sons aged between 10 and 14 years old.

Khairil Azwan and Johari were listed in the manifest, but the victims must be identified through a forensic process. Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that there were no survivors. ― Bernama