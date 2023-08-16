BATU PAHAT, Aug 16 — Police arrested three friends for their suspected involvement in the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl at a house in Sri Gading here yesterday.

The three male suspects, aged between 18 and 20-years-old were alleged to have committed the act after they became acquainted with the victim through social media.

It is understood that one of the three suspects had earlier raped the victim against her will last month.

The latest incident, involving all three suspects, occurred last Tuesday night at the house in Sri Gading before the victim's mother discovered her daughter’s situation and lodged a police report.

Batu Pahat police chief Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah said investigators arrested the three suspects from several areas in the district here after receiving the report at 3.35am yesterday.

"Police have initiated investigations under Section 375B of the Penal Code for gang rape which provides for imprisonment of up to 30 years if found guilty,” he said in a statement tonight.

Ismail added that all three suspects are currently under police custody after the Batu Pahat Magistrate's Court allowed for their remand until next Monday.