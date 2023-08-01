KOTA KINABALU, Aug 1 — The Sabah government hopes that the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can finalise the granting of administrative authority in the education and healthcare sectors soon, as discussed through the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) secretariat.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who welcomed the announcement made by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof regarding the matter, said granting more autonomy to the state government would enable them to ensure that Sabah’s education system is in line with that of the Peninsula.

He said the proposed autonomy in administration and management would also make it easier for the Sabah government to implement and expedite every educational development project, in addition to the appointment of teachers.

“The decentralisation of power in education also indirectly proves the federal government’s trust in the state government’s machinery, especially in improving the capacity of the education system in Sabah.

“We are confident that with this autonomy, the state government, through the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation, will have the flexibility to address various issues related to education in the state,” he said in his speech at the 34th Sabah Scholarship Award Presentation Ceremony here today.

On May 15, Fadillah, who is also MA63 Technical Committee chairman, said the granting of administrative authority in the education and health sectors in Sabah and Sarawak, especially the recruitment of staff, is one of the important matters being discussed by the federal government via the MA63 secretariat.

Fadillah said Sabah and Sarawak faced challenges because planning for these sectors was being carried out in Putrajaya, which included important matters such as the recruitment of staff.

Hajiji further explained that officials in charge of both fields at the state level possess greater knowledge about the issues faced by people in their respective areas.

“As a result, improved control and supervision can be put in place, ultimately leading to more efficient and prompt management of people’s problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Hajiji said the state government was currently scrutinising the carbon trade agreement because it is a good area to explore.

“We can gain lucrative income from carbon trading. However, matters involving management, areas and others must be carried out in a good and orderly manner,” he said when asked about the Sabah government’s stance on the matter.

Last Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan said that the Nature Conservation Agreement (NCA) for the state’s carbon trading is currently experiencing delays and is estimated to take around 18 months before producing results. — Bernama