KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has outlined several key steps in ensuring the survival of the people and traders in line with the implementation of initiatives under the Madani Economy.

Minister Nga Kor Ming said the steps under the Madani Economy framework included introducing MyKiosk, the country’s first solar-powered trading kiosks, involving an expenditure of RM50 million with petty traders not having to pay electricity bills and exempted from paying rent for the first six months.

“Through MyKiosk, unlicensed roadside hawkers are now ‘legalised’ and after the first six months, the rent will not be more than RM10 per day... overall we expect a kiosk to be able to generate (additional) income (to traders),” he said.

He said this when appearing as a guest on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme on Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) today.

In addition, KPKT will provide financing guarantees of up to 120 per cent, under the Housing Credit Guarantee Corporation (HCGS) scheme, especially for people with irregular income to own a home.

“The government will allocate RM5 billion for the guarantee, not 100 per cent but up to 120 per cent, including legal fees, all in the scheme which will be introduced immediately,” he said.

In this regard, Nga said the KPKT is discussing with the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to establish the National Housing Fund for families who want to buy their first home.

“KPKT through the National Housing Department will propose to MOF that 10 per cent of the deposit money be contributed by the government to these families so that they can own their first home,” he said.

He said Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) had completed 15,445 units of Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR), two years early and exceeded the target of the 12th Malaysia Plan to build 15,000 units of RMR by 2025.

“The ministry is mobilising all the workforce to achieve the overall construction target of 500,000 RMR units...so far, we’re on the right track,” he added.

In another development, Nga said KPKT is preparing guidelines for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure using renewable energy.

“We aim for the installation of 10,000 EV charging points by 2025,” he said. — Bernama