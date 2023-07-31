KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today stood by his controversial offer to increase youth grants in Terengganu, after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said he did not commit an offence by doing so.

Responding to continued allegations of vote buying against him, the Umno president also said the political rivals accusing him of this had behaved similarly when they were in government.

“Even the MACC had stated that what I announced was not political bribery. We are free to announce such initiatives as the event I attended was an event attended by national youth leaders,” he was quoted as saying by The Star today.

“After the nomination of candidates, we already have a set of guidelines which we must follow. What I announced in Terengganu was before the nomination of candidates. This must be understood by those who are criticising me.”

On July 28, Zahid who is also rural and regional development minister, announced an additional grant of RM100,000 for the Central Terengganu Development Authority (Ketengah) Youth Association for youth development activities in the state.

Zahid reportedly urged the youths present at the event to vote for the “blue and red wave” at the upcoming state elections, adding that the amount allocated may be increased depending on the polling result on August 12.

On July 30, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said Zahid’s announcement did not constitute corruption as the allocations promised to Terengganu were initiatives by the federal government.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said Zahid’s announcement has “nothing to do with state elections” and that such matters were decided before the polling date was set for the six state elections.

However, Anwar also reminded all ruling parties that they were not allowed to use government resources when campaigning.