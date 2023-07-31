TUMPAT, July 31 — The unity government’s efforts to implement Phase 2 of the Sungai Kelantan Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB), involving an allocation of RM1.06 billion in September, is expected to solve the monsoonal flood issue faced by local residents.

The majority of Tumpat residents, when met Bernama, expressed their gratitude to the federal government for putting their welfare and safety ahead of political differences.

According to Tumpat Fishermen’s Association chairman Hamid Musa said residents would experience flooding each time the monsoon season arrived, causing them to incur tens of thousands of ringgit in losses when their homes, property and crops were damaged by the disaster.

“I am confident that this project will have a positive impact in the long run due to the channel deepening and dredging, which will make it easier for us to carry out fishing activities,” he said.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad was reported as saying that the implementation of PLSB Phase 2 in September was expected to be completed in 2028.

The project is a continuation of PLSB Phase 1, which was scheduled for completion in mid-2021 but was slightly delayed due to land acquisition issues and the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

The scope of the project includes flood mitigation components, rivers, environmentally friendly drainage and the National Water Balance System (Nawabs) and its progress has now reached more than 93 per cent and is scheduled to be completed on October 17.

Meanwhile, Mamat Nor, a 65-year-old passenger boat operator, believes the unity government’s efforts to solve the flooding problem in the area will have a long-term positive impact on the economy, society and welfare of the local residents.

“Prior to the implementation of the PLSB project, we residents often had to deal with flooding, especially in the area around my house in Teluk Renjuna.

“The floods had caused me to suffer property damage of nearly RM10,000 to carry out repair work and bear other costs.

“I am grateful that since the groundbreaking ceremony for this project took place in January 2018, it has lessened the impact of flooding in some areas compared to previous years before this project was implemented,” he said.

Fatma Azman, a 43-year-old hawker from Kampung Sungai Pinang, said she felt safer now that her shop was spared from the floods, allowing her to increase her income.

“Alhamdulillah, my business is doing well, and I am no longer worried about the floods compared to more than 10 years ago. Previously, when the monsoon season hit, my shop would be submerged in ankle-deep waters.

“Therefore, this PLSB project proves the government’s seriousness in ensuring the welfare of the people of Kelantan, in every way, regardless of religion, race or political differences,” she said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at the launch of the ‘Madani Economy: Empowering the People’ initiative recently, announced that flood mitigation projects such as those in Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor and Johor would be expedited in order to protect the local communities from being affected by flood disasters. — Bernama