KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak is considering seeking to have judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah disqualified from hearing his trial over 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) RM2.28 billion which was said to have gone into his personal bank accounts, his lawyer told the High Court today.

Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said he has received instruction from his client to consider taking the position of asking for the judge to be disqualified, following the judge’s disclosure yesterday that 1MDB’s former general counsel Jasmine Loo was previously a partner in the same law firm as him many years ago.

“Therefore, Yang Arif, we are suggesting that we be given the time to take a position whether to ask for Yang Arif to make a disqualification,” Shafee said this morning, adding that he intends to present the arguments on August 14.

Shafee acknowledged that the judge might have been “taken by surprise” yesterday when he learned the possibility of the recently-arrested Loo potentially being a witness in this trial and that the mention of that possibility yesterday resulted in the judge’s disclosure of the past situation.

But Shafee said there was a “strong possibility” that the judge should have been disqualified when previous prosecution witnesses mentioned Loo’s name in this 1MDB trial — the eighth, ninth, 10th, 12th, 13th, 17th, 26th, 32nd, 41st, 43rd and 44th witnesses, and that this issue does not only crop up when the question of whether Loo would be a witness in this trial was brought up yesterday.

“Total excluding the witness statements, that would have been mentioned is 656 times in 167 days of trial. This is the number of times Jasmine Loo’s role has been mentioned and her name uttered.

“So we are taking the position whether Jasmine Loo is called or not, this would have rendered the possibility the position that Yang Arif ought to disqualify yourself in view of Yang Arif’s previous relationship as a partner in a firm.

“Now as I’ve said, Yang Arif, this position we will only crystallise later, not now, today we can’t possibly do it in all fairness. When we submit, senior counsels are expected to be more thorough with their work, to be fair to the court we will do a thorough job, our submission will be in the form of advice to the court, this is to inform Yang Arif,” he said.

When asked by Shafee if the judge wishes to have any clarifications, the judge said: “No, I’ll deal with it when the time comes.”

Shafee then continued his cross-examination of the 44th prosecution witness, former BSI banker Kevin Michael Swampillai.