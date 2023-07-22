KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The police have identified the owner of an Instagram account used to sexually harass a female photographer, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said today.

He said that the police had identified the person of interest as a local man, 37, living in Shah Alam, following a report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) about the matter on July 20.

“The person of interest kept using the Instagram and Twitter accounts to contact the complainant and posted comments declaring his love and vulgar messages that distressed the complainant.

“Based on the information obtained, the police have submitted a request to the MCMC to block the accounts used to put a stop to such acts,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin also said that investigations revealed that the individual was being treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital neurology department and that they would obtain a full medical report before completing the investigation paper that will be forwarded to the state deputy prosecutor for further instruction.

He also reminded the public not to spread or make any statement on any social media platform to avoid speculation that could disrupt police investigations.

Media outlets had reported that police confirmed receiving a police report about online sexual harassment faced by the female photographer since 2018. — Bernama