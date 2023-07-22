ALOR SETAR, July 22 — A Myanmar woman was injured in a blast after opening a package found at the back of a restaurant at Jalan Pantai Cenang, Langkawi today.

Langkawi district police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said they received a call about the incident at around 10.27am.

“The victim, 26, was running an eatery at the back of a restaurant, which she rented. The blast from the package caused injuries to the face and body of the victim and she was brought to the hospital for further treatment. She is currently in stable condition.

“A bomb disposal unit and a K9 unit have been mobilised to the scene and the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement here today.

Shariman added that the police were still trying to identify the suspect and the motive behind the incident.

News of the blast had gone viral on social media earlier. — Bernama