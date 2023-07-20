KUCHING, July 20 — Nine crew members are reported missing after their vessel capsized about four nautical miles north-west of Pulau Burung near Sebuyau waters, about 103 kilometres (km) from here, today.

The Sarawak director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), First Admiral (Maritime) Zin Azman Md Yunus said four of the crew members — Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu, Maxwell Billy Stimba and Stimba Anak Chuit — are locals.

“Four others are Myanmar nationals, namely That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun, Tun Lin Oo while one is an Indonesian named Lido Ali Purwanto. All the victims are aged between 20 and 52,” he said in a statement tonight.

He added the MMEA received a report regarding the disappearance of the vessel, MV Tung Sung, at about 9.40am today before the search and rescue operation was launched at 1.20pm with the MMEA’s vessel, KM Kinabalu, dispatched to the scene.

“In addition, KILAT Boat 35 and air asset support from the Royal Malaysia Police Air Operation Force were also mobilised to the search area,” he said.

He added that the search sector involved 210.48 square miles but the search was called off at 7 tonight and will resume at 8am tomorrow. — Bernama