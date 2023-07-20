HANOI, July 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, arrived here today for a two-day official visit to Vietnam on the invitation of his counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

The special aircraft carrying the couple landed at the Noi Bai International Airport at 1pm (local time).

Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah were greeted by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam who is the minister-in-attendance and Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and his wife Datin Seri Saripah Zulkifli.

Also present at the airbase to welcome them was Foreign Affairs Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin.

This afternoon Anwar is scheduled to be accorded an official welcome by Chinh at the Presidential Palace before the two leaders proceed for a bilateral meeting at the Government Office.

After the bilateral meeting, both leaders are scheduled to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Anwar and Chinh will also witness the signing of confirmation of the minutes of the 7th Joint Commission Meeting on Economic, Scientific and Technology Cooperation (JCM-7) between Malaysia and Vietnam.

Anwar is also scheduled to meet with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Ngunyen Phu Trong at the CPV’s headquarters later this afternoon.

Anwar’s first-day visit will be wrapped up with an official dinner hosted by Chinh at the Government Office.

On the second day, Anwar is scheduled to attend Malaysia-Vietnam Business Forum before attending a meet-and-greet event with the Malaysian diaspora in Hanoi.

Anwar also is scheduled to meet with Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue at the National Assembly Building before departing for a visit to Book Street and performing Friday prayers at Al Noor Mosque.

In the afternoon, he is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong at the Presidential Palace and hold a press conference with Malaysian media at the Noi Bai International Airport before departing for Kuala Lumpur.

Vietnam is the eighth Asean member country visited by Anwar since he was appointed as Prime Minister in November last year. — Bernama