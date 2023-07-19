KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Parti Amanah Malaysia (Amanah) vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa today said that Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has the right to defend himself just as much as the nation has the right to protect its laws.

He said no one should be allowed to insult the royal institution, incite racial and religious hatred in the name of God by making outrageous claims or hurling insults without repercussion.

“Everyone regardless of status should respect the laws of Malaysia and not go overboard by making wild assumptions that can affect the justice process. An accused also has the right to defend himself in accordance with the country's laws.

“When politicking we must have good morals and values. Islam condemns the incitement of racial hatred, disrespecting the law and the institutions as it will lead to hatred, animosity, and societal crisis,” he said in a statement this morning.

Yesterday, caretaker Kedah menteri besar Sanusi said he was being politically persecuted for statements he made on July 11 that allegedly insulted the Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah during a speech in Gombak.

He said his opponents were trying to silence him as they feared Perikatan Nasional's progress in the upcoming state elections.

After pleading not guilty and posting RM10,000 bail at the Selayang Magistrates Court for two charges of sedition under Section 4(1)(A) of the Sedition Act, he received a hero's welcome upon arrival back in Kedah.

In addressing this, Mujahid reminded all political party followers to be courteous and respectful of each other and not spread hatred or insult the Royal Institutions.

“Let's not turn into a society that insults the law, royalty, or other races by making comments that will split the community just to show your support regarding these hot political issues.

“Let's work together to fix our political landscape so we're not blinded to the point we can't tell what's wrong or right,” he added.