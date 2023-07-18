KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has proposed the civil servants’ minimum salary to be set at RM1,800 per month to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said he presented the proposal when he paid a courtesy visit to Anwar at Bangunan Putra Perdana, Putrajaya, today.

He said he also raised matters related to the new remuneration system for civil servants to replace the current system, the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) which has been in use since November 1, 2002.

“In this regard, Cuepacs welcomes the prime minister’s announcement on July 7 to review the public service salary scheme, but requests that the implementation of this new scheme be implemented soon by taking into account the recommendations from Cuepacs,” he said in a statement today.

He said he also proposed the government raise the rate of annual salary increment and the public service fixed allowance by RM100 besides paying the full amount of the cost-of-living allowance (Cola) to the civil servants residing in government residential quarters.

He said currently those living in the quarters only receive half of the allowance.

“Regarding government quarters that are not occupied and empty, Cuepacs recommends that these quarters be extended to other public service agencies and supervised by a special agency,” he said.

He said Cuepacs also touched on matters related to career development in public service such as shortening the period for time-based promotions, career paths up to grade DG56 for secondary school principals and creating the post of dormitory warden to be filled by staff members who are non-educators.

“Cuepacs is confident that the government led by the prime minister is always open to views and suggestions from civil servants,” he said. — Bernama