KUALA BERANG, July 18 — A total of 49,660 military personnel and their spouses are eligible to cast their ballots during early voting on August 8 in the six state elections, Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said today.

He said 54 polling stations would be set up by the Election Commission — six in Kelantan, eight each in Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Terengganu, and 16 in Selangor.

“I hope all officers, personnel and their spouses will come out and exercise their right,” he said after officiating at a veterans’ care programme at Tasik Kenyir. It was also attended by Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Veterans’ Affairs Department director-general Maj Gen Zambery Jefry Darus.

Nomination for the state elections is on July 29. Polling is on August 12.

Earlier, Adly called on Nor Maizan Hussin, 58, widow of a former soldier in Kuala Besut who is suffering from chronic ailments, and handed over a donation.

He also called on armed forces veteran Mohd Junoh Mohd Nor, 67, who has a heart ailment and works at a sawmill.

Adly also handed over 500 Rahmah parcels containing basic foodstuff to the Terengganu MAF Veterans Association for distribution to its needy members.

“The Ministry of Defence is committed to stepping up the series of welfare visits so that no MAF veteran is deprived of attention and care,” he said. — Bernama