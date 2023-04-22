SIBU, April 22 — The federal government’s allocation of RM15.75 million for the 63 Chinese independent schools nationwide is merely a drop in the bucket, said Wong Ching Yong.

Wong, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Central assistant organising secretary, said Putrajaya should take cue from the Sarawak government in assisting these schools, by automatically allocating funds each year.

“Though it is good to see an allocation amounting to RM15.75 million, the fly in the ointment is that the amount is obviously small.

“Compared with the Sarawak government, the federal government appears stingy,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wong, also SUPP Dudong branch chairman, was responding to the announcement by federal Transport Minister Anthony Loke that the federal government has approved RM15.75 million for the 63 Chinese independent schools nationwide.

Loke in a statement said each school would receive RM250,000 which would be disbursed to the respective school boards two weeks after the Hari Raya holidays.

He added that the funding had been requested by Dong Zong president Tan Tai Kim, and was approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also Finance Minister.

Wong, who is also a Board of Director member of Sibu Catholic High School, pointed out that since 2014, the Sarawak government had allocated funds to 14 Chinese independent high schools.

“Under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari, the Sarawak government is obviously more sincere in supporting independent high schools,” he said.

He said it is well-known that Chinese independent schools face “perennial financial problems” in maintaining their operations, and ought to be automatically allocated funds every year.

“There is no need to go through Dong Zong’s application like this time,” he added.

At the same time, Wong hoped Anwar would follow Sarawak’s lead in recognising the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) without further delay, pointing out that this had been one of Pakatan Harapan’s key election promises in the past two general elections. — Borneo Post Online