KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — A fire was reported at the home of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel at the home of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, April 22, 2023. — Picture courtesy of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department

According to the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, the fire originated from inside the room where cats were kept at his private residence in Country Heights, Kajang.

The fire was reported at 1.30pm today.

“A Class A fire broke out at the two-storey house belonging to the deputy prime minister. It was in the room where the cats were kept.

“The fire destroyed about 15 per cent of the room. The Fire Department managed to bring the fire under control,” it said in a statement.

In a brief follow-up message later, a spokesman of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said that some cats were killed in the fire, but gave no further details.