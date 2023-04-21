KUCHING, April 21 — In his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message today, Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said Sarawak will continue to strengthen its education system in accordance with the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGC) that empowers Sarawak to determine its education policy.

However, he stressed that education was still under jurisdiction of the federal government.

“Sarawak’s dream to be a developed state by the year 2030 should be supported by well-trained and knowledgeable human capital with a world-class education system because the wealth of natural resources alone does not guarantee our full success,” Abang Johari said.

He added Sarawak could learn this from countries like Singapore and Japan, which were able to become economic powers due to the strength of their human resources despite not having natural resources.

The premier said the state government’s determination towards producing human capital resources that were adapted to the needs of the state and global standards could be seen from the proposed establishment of five international schools that use the Cambridge syllabus, including one which was already operating in Kuching.

“In addition, Sarawak has four universities owned through the Sarawak Foundation, such as Sarawak campus of Swinburne University of Technology, Miri campus of Curtin University, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) and iCATS University College.

“Sarawak also has a training centre — Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) — which has branch campuses in other parts of the state,” he said.

On the RM5.6 billion allocation for Sarawak under this year’s federal Budget 2023, Abang Johari said priority will be given to efforts to improve the standard of facilities such as roads, clinics and schools in the state.

“Although the amount of this allocation is not sufficient, we should use the allocated amount as best as possible to provide comfort to the people.

“With the state’s income expected to continue to increase, the Sarawak government will also continue the construction of roads and complete the development of utilities such as electricity and water supply in rural areas,” he said.

On the Hari Raya celebration, he said it has become customary for Muslims to share their joy with other races and religions.

“It is the same as the situation in Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak or Christmas which is enlivened with the practice of visiting,” he said.