JOHOR BARU, April 21 — Several traders including butchers at the Larkin Sentral Public Market here, are fleecing consumers by selling imported buffalo meat, imported mutton and several other items above the ceiling prices set under the maximum price scheme in conjunction with the Aidilfitri festival.

The unkind cut was disclosed by the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who swooped down on the market today.

“I deliberately came and looked at this market because I received a lot of information about the prices (of goods here) which are sometimes very unreasonable.

“That’s right, many foreigners (Singaporeans) buy here because it’s close to our border area, so I went to investigate, to see for myself, and there were stalls selling imported buffalo meat that do not follow the price set under the maximum price scheme,” he said after an inspection at the market here today.

He said for example, the price of imported buffalo should be sold at RM20 per kilogramme but there are traders selling at RM24 per kg.

Salahuddin also said that there were also a few traders who still fail to put price tags on the goods sold, which is also an offence.

“So I regret this very much and I hope officials will be able to act quickly today, so that the people can shop at the prices we have set,” said Salahuddin.

The Pulai Member of Parliament has also instructed KPDN enforcement officers to act quickly to ensure that the rogue traders do not repeat the offence.

“So if (traders repeat the same offence) over and over again, KPDN officials will not compromise and will take strict action against traders because we (the government) have warned them many times,” he said.

“It is true that the KPDN will look at this Larkin Sentral Public Market seriously because it is a focus area for foreigners and this will be a problem for local residents who also shop here. So I think we should be firm,” he added. — Bernama