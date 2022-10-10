Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin witnesses the handing over of the flood mitigation project at HRPZ II, in Kota Baru. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Oct 10 — The flood mitigation project at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) can improve the level of infrastructure facilities and health services that are more effective and efficient during the flood season, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the project includes several main scopes, namely the construction of concrete fences and drainage, as well as other mechanical and electrical works such as water pumps and flood barrier systems.

“A total of 14 flood barrier fences were constructed to prevent water from entering the hospital area.

“The government has approved this project under the First Rolling Plan (RP1) of the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), costing RM8 million, of which this project is the first to be implemented in an existing government facility,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the handing over of the flood mitigation project at HRPZ II, here today, which was also attended by the state Public Works, Infrastructure and Utilities Committee chairman Datuk Azami Mohd Nor.

Khairy also added that as many as 60 new ambulances, costing RM24.3 million, will be placed at various health facilities in Kelantan.

“A total of 20 ambulances will be placed in hospitals while another 40 will be placed at health clinics. These ambulances will be supplied in stages starting next year,” he said.

Khairy said that a unit of echocardiography machine and video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) machine, costing RM1.69 million, were placed at HRPZ II to reduce referral cases and enable patients to be treated at this hospital. — Bernama