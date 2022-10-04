Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Parliament and Law) chat with Bornean MPs in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2022.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Members of Parliament (MPs) from Sabah and Sarawak are in support of a Borneo caucus to cooperate politically and have a united voice for issues such as the reinstatement of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the incoming prime minister of the day.

Speaking after a special briefing for the Bornean MPs on the sidelines of the Parliament sitting here today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said these were among the issues raised.

“The Sabah and Sarawak MPs fully supported the idea that we should have a common voice to safeguard and implement the tenets and cornerstones of MA63 and a say on who should be the next prime minister,” he said.

Ongkili also said that the Bornean MPs also touched on the possibility of institutionalising the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division to offer a permanent framework to implement all its work, as well as the formation of a Select Parliamentary Committee to pursue the recommendations of the Special Council on MA63 (MKMA63) that have been fully agreed by the Cabinet and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“We are satisfied with the reactions and feedback we received from the MPs, which came from both the government and Opposition bloc. It was an interactive session. The next step will be to formalise political cooperation and potential working relationship among the Borneo parties,” he said.

Another issue raised was the proposal to return 35 per cent of seats in Parliament to East Malaysia.

“The issues raised are of public interest and close to our hearts. This is the beginning and history in the making ... the Bornean MPs want to make a difference on the direction and focus on Malaysian national politics,” said Ongkili.

Also at the briefing was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar who briefed the MPs on the legal perspective and the way forward regarding the call to increase the parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak, as well as several related issues.