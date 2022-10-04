The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said Yang di-Pertuan Agong has agreed to this enforcement date for the previously gazetted amendment. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Enforcement of the constitutional amendment prohibiting the political defection of elected representatives will begin tomorrow, said Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said Yang di-Pertuan Agong has agreed to this enforcement date for the previously gazetted amendment.

“His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has approved the effective date of the Constitution Act (Amendment) (No. 3) 2022 for October 5, 2022 in accordance with Section 1(2) and Section 1(3) of Act A1663.

“After this, any MP who changes party will fall (under this law)," he told reporters in a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

