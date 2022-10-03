Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the babysitter was arrested at her house in Taman Putra following a report lodged by the victim’s mother last Friday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A 43-year-old babysitter was arrested by the police last Saturday following a report that one of the children under her care was injured in the face and ears.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the babysitter, who is a local, was arrested at her house in Taman Putra, Ampang here at 11.45pm following a report lodged by the victim’s mother last Friday.

“Last Friday, when the 32-year-old woman (complainant) went to pick up her eight-month-old daughter at the babysitter’s house at 5.40pm, she saw bite marks on the girl’s face and also some marks on the ears.

“She then took the baby to Ampang Hospital for medical examination,” he said in a statement today.

He said the bite marks on the baby were believed to have been inflicted by other children when the babysitter left them under the care of her two children, aged eight and 16, while she went out to do some errands.

“The suspect babysits six children aged between three months and two years, at her house and she is now in remand until Wednesday for alleged negligence under the Child Act 2001,” he said. — Bernama