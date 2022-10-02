PAS vice-president Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad at the closing ceremony of “Ijtimak Pondok Se-Malaysia at Pusat Pengajian Pondok Yayasan Islam Kelantan in Bachok October 2, 2022. — Bernama pic

BACHOK, Oct 2 — PAS will hold discussions with the top leadership soon on the dissolution of the state legislature (DUN) in the three states it leads, namely Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

PAS vice-president Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad said the talks would be held following the announcement of Umno Supreme Council which met on Friday to dissolve Parliament soon to make way for the 15th general election (GE15) this year.

“As before we are not disbanding (DUN), but there may be changes.

“We will discuss it soon because it is the party’s decision that determines whether they will be dissolved simultaneously with Parliament or not,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of “Ijtimak Pondok Se-Malaysia at Pusat Pengajian Pondok Yayasan Islam Kelantan (YIK), Kandis, here. yesterday.

Earlier, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the PAS-led state governments would not dissolve their respective state assemblies earlier than March 2023.

Commenting on the resolution of Ijtimak Pondok Se-Malaysia which calls for all candidates in the upcoming election to consist of individuals who do not spread the Wahhabi beliefs and teachings, Idris who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) said the proposal will be studied by the leadership.

“We will take such views and suggestions to the party. It is up to the leadership to decide later,” he said. — Bernama