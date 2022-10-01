File picture shows Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan speaking during mynext by TalentCorp at Sime Darby Convention Centre August 11, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — In preparation for the 15th general election (GE15), MIC has appointed election machinery coordinators at all parliamentary and state constituencies it had contested previously.

Its deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the party was now ready to face the election anytime it is called.

“The MIC coordinators were appointed some two years ago,” he told reporters after the party’s Youth, Putera and Puteri wings national convention here today.

Yesterday, the Umno Supreme Council decided that GE15 should be held this year.

Meanwhile, Saravanan, who is also Human Resources Minister, reminded participants of the convention to equip themselves with various skills to face global challenges. — Bernama